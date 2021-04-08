Business & Economy High-speed trains on their way to Serbia The citizens of Serbia will soon enjoy riding high-speed trains. Source: B92 Thursday, April 8, 2021 | 22:30 Tweet Share Ilustracija: EPA, SHEPHERD ZHOU

Namely, the contract on the procurement of three electric high-speed trains (speeds of 200 km per hour) was signed today by the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Tomislav Momirovic and the Stadler Sales Director for Central and Eastern Europe region, Mr. Zeljko Davidovic.

"Today, for the first time in its history, Serbia procured trains for speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour, intended for passenger traffic on the Belgrade-Novi Sad-Subotica high-speed line," said Minister Momirovic.



How much do they cost?



He stated that three electric trains were procured at a price of around 62.2 million euros. He also added that these three state-of-the-art electric trains for speeds up to 200 km / h were procured in an open public procurement procedure, fully in accordance with the Law on Public Procurement and other regulations of Serbia.



"The only bid came from the renowned Swiss manufacturer Stadler, with a price offer of 62,197,200 euros including VAT," Mr. Momirovic said.



What they will look like?



These three state-of-the-art, exceptionally comfortable double-deck electric motor sets will carry registration mark Stadler JIŠ 200.



"These are state-of-the-art trains with excellent performances, beautiful design, comfortable, with the seating capacity of 316, including accommodation for people with reduced mobility. WIFI internet connectivity, displays showing seat occupancy, mini bar... those are just some of the benefits that will be available to passengers ", stated Momirovic.



The trains will operate on the fast line Belgrade - Novi Sad, which is currently under reconstruction, performed by Russian and Chinese partners, along with domestic subcontractors.



When will this route be operational?



The Minister pointed out that in accordance with the model contract from the tender documentation, to which the bidder agreed, the required deadline for the delivery of the first set is October 31, this year followed by delivery of the second and third set before December 31.



After signing the contract on the supply of three high-speed trains with the Swiss company Stadler, Momirovic pointed out that the route Belgrade Center - Novi Sad will be completed before the end of this year and added that first test runs of those trains are expected to begin at the end of the year.



"I expect an operational commercial line to Novi Sad in February next year," Momirovic said.



Also, according to the previous statement of the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, this would be half an hour ride at a cost of 1,000 dinars.



Earlier this year, Minister Momirovic said that the railway from Belgrade to Novi Sad, as a priority project will be completed by the end of 2021, and that by then, high-speed trains will be procured public bids.



"We expect the first Stadler high-speed trains delivered by the end of the year, and the test runs of the high-speed railway after the completion of works that will last approximately two months," Minister Momirovic recently told our portal.