Business & Economy Retail parks open for business; Vesic has had "dozens of calls" since this morning

This was clarified earlier today by the Deputy Mayor of Belgrade, Mr. Goran Vesic.

"After dozens of calls, I have had since this morning from the owners of shops in retail parks and consultations with the Government of Serbia, I am glad to tell you that open retail parks are open for business," Goran Vesic posted on Facebook.



He added that according to the interpretation from the Government, which will be published soon, retail parks, which are in the open, are not treated as shopping malls.



"Additionally, catering facilities with active contracts with legal entities for the provision of meals to workers can perform that service," Vesic clarified.



The Government of Serbia has made a new decision based on the proposal of the Crisis Staff, effective from 06.00 this morning.



Namely, as published yesterday, as of today, effective from 6.00, the following catering facilities will remain closed: cafes, restaurants, nightclubs, and bars, in addition to shopping malls.



All facilities selling food as well as cultural institutions (cinemas, theaters, galleries, and libraries) can work until 9 pm, all other facilities until 8 pm, subject to certain conditions.



However, catering counter facilities selling food and drinks are open 24 hours a day. The hotel's restaurants and cafés can serve hotel registered guests only until 9 pm.