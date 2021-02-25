Business & Economy "A new era begins": German factory opens in Valjevo - employment for 500 people VIDEO President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that he was especially happy and satisfied to be able to inform the public about the arrival of investors in Valjevo Source: B92 Thursday, February 25, 2021 | 13:48 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin/Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

As he said, he fought for this for years.



"This is wonderful news, especially for Valjevo and the citizens of Valjevo. We will look to speed up the completion of the Lajkovac-Valjevo highway. During the summer, we will lay the foundation stone for the construction of a beautiful and fantastic German factory, for more than 500 employees, and then what we have been negotiating for years - even better news is that we are negotiating with another German factory, to come to Valjevo as well", said Vučić in a video that was posted on the Instagram account "buducnostsrbijeav".



As he pointed out, with this, Valjevo would solve all its problems and there would be money in the local self-government for local roads, and the sewerage is definitely coming to an end.



"A new era and century for Valjevo starts now. People of Valjevo, congratulations," the president said.