Business & Economy Vučić at the ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Gold Gondola on Zlatibor The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is attending the ceremony on the occasion of the commissioning of the panoramic Gold gondola on Zlatibor. Thursday, January 14, 2021 | 11:47

The panoramic gondola on Zlatibor, one of the largest investments in the municipality of Cajetina, starts working today.



According to the words of the director of JP Gold gondola Bojana Božanić, with the gondola this mountain is entering a new era of tourism.



"In the next 7 to 10 years, we expect to realize 10 million overnight stays and bring a million tourists to Zlatibor during the year, thanks to the gondola. The gondola will enable the realization of new projects on its route, which will complete the tourist offer with various commercial facilities," Božanić said.



She pointed out that the Zlatibor gondola is the longest panoramic gondola in the world and that the ride on the nine-kilometer route takes about 25 minutes in one direction.



The price of the gondola ride from Zlatibor to Tornik will amount to RSD 1.000 in both directions for adults and RSD 550 for children.



The construction of the Gold Gondola cost the municipality of Cajetina 13 million euros, and the works started five years ago.