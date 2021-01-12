Business & Economy Serbia buys additional share of Montenegrin power transmission system Today, the Electric Network of Serbia bought another five percent of the shares of the transmission system of Montenegro, Tanjug has learned. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 12, 2021 | 13:54 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, AleksTaurus

EMS bought an additional five percent of the shares of the Montenegrin power transmission system on the stock exchange.



By the way, EMS is 100% owned by the state of Serbia.



In 2015, EMS bought slightly more than 10% of the shares of Montenegrin electricity transmission system (Elektroprenos Crne Gore) on the stock exchange in the value of 13.9 million euros.