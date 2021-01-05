Business & Economy "A big project is being prepared in Sremska Mitrovica" President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, said that another big project was being prepared. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, January 5, 2021 | 12:13 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, Instagram/buducnostsrbijeav

These are the construction of an additional 10.000 square meters of the General Hospital and the reconstruction of the existing facility of this health institution in Sremska Mitrovica.



"I think that is of crucial importance for Sremska Mitrovica. Unemployment is not high, between 3 and 5 percent, we have a lot of factories, investments, we have invested a lot, but it is important to arrange the General Hospital," Vucic said.



As he added, Minister Nedimović and the mayor will insist on the city stadium.



"If we have money, we will invest in the stadium in Sremska Mitrovica as well," the president noted. He pointed out that the old part of the kindergarten should also be reconstructed. "Kindergarten 'Čuperak' has been released, and the old one should be reconstructed," he stated. With the support that the state gives to mothers and families, which, he emphasized, is greater than ever, they manage to achieve certain results in the poorer parts of Serbia.



"But people in the richest parts of Serbia have the fewest children - look at Belgrade and the richest municipalities in Belgrade, we have the fewest newborn children in proportion to the number of inhabitants. The same goes for all big cities, the same is everywhere in the world," Vucic said.



He said that certain measures could not be adopted for one part of the country, and other measures for other parts, because that would violate the Constitution.



Children are the future of Serbia, because if there are no children, we will soon wonder why we are building so many roads, factories and other constructions, said the President of Serbia today during a visit to the family of Jovanka Djurić, a single mother with nine children in Laćarak. We have a year ahead of us that will not be easy.



"I already know, everyone will ask the state for additional help as if the state has a jar, even though our state, in proportion to its strength, is the one that offered the biggest assistance in Europe," he announced.



He also said that they do not understand the hysteria regarding Zlatibor and Kopaonik, which have attracted a lot of public attention in recent days.



"If you don't like it, don't go there. Everyone chooses - you have cheaper, you have more expensive arrangements... Let caterers and tourist workers work. When we pay ten times more abroad, we have no problem with that, and whenever we have to pay for something in our country, then it's always too expensive. We are never fair to consider both sides," he concluded.