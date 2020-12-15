Business & Economy The foundation stone laid for Toyo Tires manufactory plant in Indjija VIDEO President Vučić attended ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the construction of the tire factory of the Japanese company Toyo Tires in Indjija. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, December 15, 2020 | 14:45 Tweet Share buducnostsrbijeav

It is one of the world's largest tire companies that will construct and operate a new tire manufacturing plant in the Northeast Industrial Zone of the municipality of Indjija, two kilometers from the city center.



Today, at the ceremony of laying the foundation stone for the plant of the Japanese Toyo Tires in Indjija, President Aleksandar Vučić pointed out that this is an investment of great importance, and that the company will be one of the largest exporters from Serbia, pointing out that the company's exports will reach € 240 million.



"Exports of Toyo Tires will be at the level of 240 million euros, and that will be one of the most important and most powerful exporters from the territory of Serbia," Vucic emphasized.



He says that these are huge incentives for the development of the Serbian economy, but it is even more important that, after this investment, we expect the arrival of new Japanese companies.



"This is an important thing for Serbia, of great importance," Vucic emphasized.



He specified that this is an investment of 382 million euros, which is the largest Japanese investment so far in Serbia, for which he is grateful to everyone in Japan who worked on it, as well as to everyone in our country who, in fierce competition, managed to fight for a large and powerful company.



"It is not a question of one or two meetings, we started negotiations in May 2017. Talks and negotiations lasted for three and a half years to bring this giant to Serbia, to have such an important investment for Indjija, Vojvodina and the whole of Serbia," he said.



He told the citizens of Indjija that "their future is guaranteed" with this factory.

Katsumata: This is Japan's largest investment in Serbia so far

Takahiko Katsumata, the Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Serbia, said that he was very pleased to be here today, while celebrating the arrival of such an investment.



"It is the biggest investment of Japan in Serbia so far. I hope that this project will help the company to expand to European markets. I would like to thank the President of Serbia, I appreciate the support that this investment received from the Government," he said. This, he added, is his first diplomatic position. "I am glad that I will work on strengthening good relations between Serbia and Japan, and I believe that the promotion of our economic relations is very important," he pointed out.



The ambassador also expressed the expectation that the investment will encourage other Japanese companies to invest in Serbia.

About the factory and the company

The main contractor for the construction of the plant hall, which will cover about 20 hectares, as he said, will be the Japanese company Takenaka Corporation, but there will also be room for our construction workers as subcontractors. The construction period is 17 months, after which the factory is expected to produce five million premium tires annually for the European and Russian markets.



The municipality of Indjija provided land with an area of 64 hectares and the necessary infrastructure. As previously announced, Toyo Tires should employ 537 workers in the new plant, whose salaries will be above the average in Serbia.



The Japanese giant was founded in 1945, with the group's headquarters being based in Osaka. The group's business activities are based on three basic branches - tires, automotive technology and chemicals. Toyo tires are present in Europe for more than 30 years.