Business & Economy "The arrival of IBM is a turning point for Serbia" Ana Brnabić assessed that the fact IBM became the first commercial user of State Data Center in Kragujevac is a turning point for further transition of Serbia. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, December 2, 2020 | 12:15 Tweet Share Foto: Epa/Koča Sulejmanović

She wrote that on Twitter on the occasion of the news that the American technology company IBM became the first user of the State Data Center in Kragujevac.



"Huge success and important news for Serbia. This is a milestone, not only for our further transition to an innovation economy, but also for further strengthening Serbia's credibility as a stable and secure country. I want to thank IBM partners for their trust," Brnabic wrote.



The Office for Information Technologies and Electronic Administration announced today on this social network that the American company IBM, which deals with computer technologies, became the first commercial user of the State Data Center in Kragujevac, and that an agreement on placing the company's equipment in that center was signed today.