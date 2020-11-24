Business & Economy Reconstruction of Red Cross Square in Belgrade: In 2022, an underground garage VIDEO Citizens of Belgrade can expect the construction of a new square and an underground garage at the Red Cross, to be finished by the end of 2022. Source: B92, prva Tuesday, November 24, 2020 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Printskrin, TV Prva

The square will be built in front of the Belgrade Drama Theater, and according to the words of the main city urbanist, Marko Stojčić, a public architectural-urban competition will be announced next year.



"We will have between 250 and 300 parking spaces. The relocation of the gas station in Zicka Street is also planned," Stojcic told TV Prva.﻿



As he added, this is the second most important public open space in the municipality of Vracar, after the St Sava Plateau. He reminded that a total of 56 public garages are planned on the territory of the entire Belgrade.



"Specifically, we have a garage in the municipality of Vracar, which has already been designed, and from the New Year we are going to the next phase of obtaining permits. It is located in Skerlićeva Street and we expect it to be fully functional in 2022," he said.