Business & Economy Nine billion dinars for COVID Hospital: Procurement of medical equipment and drugs The budget rebalance provides money for the fight against coronavirus, the Minister of Finance Siniša Mali said at today's session of the National Assembly. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 | 13:30

He said that the budget rebalance, the second in a row this year, apart from the completion and equipping of two COVID hospitals in Batajnica and Krusevac, for which nine billion is planned, is also planned to invest in other health institutions.



He mentioned investments in the Institute for Mother and Child, GAK "Narodni Front", "Tirsova", the Institute for Infectious and Tropical Diseases, but also general hospitals and health centers throughout Serbia.



The purchase of medical equipment and medicines is also planned.



The Minister of Finance said that the budget rebalance is aimed at further strengthening the capacity in health care in order to fight the coronavirus epidemic in the right way.



He called on the MPs to support that government proposal and the payment of 10.000 euros of one-time assistance for health care employees as support for dedicated work in the conditions of the fight against the coronavirus.