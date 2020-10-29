Business & Economy The largest shopping center in the region will open in Belgrade tomorrow President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, will attend tomorrow the opening of the Belgrade Gallery facility within the Belgrade Waterfront project. Source: Tanjug Thursday, October 29, 2020 | 14:00 Tweet Share Foto: EPA , EFE ROBERT GHEMENT (1)

The opening is planned for tomorrow at 8:00 AM, it was announced from Vučić's office.



As B92.net has already written, it is the largest shopping center in the region.



It is a shopping center on the bank of the Sava river, with 300.000 square meters of total area, 93.000 square meters of space for rent and 3.600 parking lots.



The facility will have about 300 bars and 50 restaurants, as well as a cinema with more than 1.700 seats. In addition to new brands, the Gallery will also present existing brands with their premium editions.



The offer will include the best world and domestic brands in one place, dozens of cafes and restaurants, two entertainment complexes and a cinema with the most advanced IMAX technology.



The conceptual solution for the Belgrade Gallery was done by the architectural studio CallisonRTKL from Los Angeles, which stands behind projects such as the Columbia Center in Seattle and the Fashion Show, the largest shopping mall in Las Vegas.



The opening of the Belgrade Gallery will be accompanied by a seven-day festival, during which every day will be filled with various activities.