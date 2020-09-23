Business & Economy Why is Boehler in Serbia? US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) announced on its Twitter account the reason for the stay of its executive director Adam Boehler in Serbia Source: Tanjug Wednesday, September 23, 2020 | 10:18 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/Stefani Reynolds / POOL

The DFC announced that Adam Boehler was in Serbia in order to promote economic growth and development in that country in cooperation with the Serbian authorities and American partners.



"Adam Boehler is working, alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, Prime Minister Ana Brnabić and U.S. partners to advance DFC’s commitment to supporting economic growth and development through private sector investment", the US Corporation's Twitter account said.



DFC also posted on its Twitter photos of Boehler with Serbian officials and the White House special envoy for negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina, Richard Grenell, during the official part of today's visit to Serbia.