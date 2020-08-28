Business & Economy Belgrade gets garages, investors have to build 1,7 parking spaces per apartment Are there enough garages in Belgrade? Source: B92 Friday, August 28, 2020 | 19:38 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, Gladkov

„Of course not, the characteristic of every big city is that it doesn’t have enough garages“, says the Deputy Mayor Goran Vesić, emphasizing that there are 1,7 cars per family in the capital.

According to him, between 40.000 and 50.000 new cars are registered every year.



„This year, we will start building two underground garages, one in Vlajkovićeva street, and the other in Fruškogorska street“, stated Vesić for TV Prva.



He adds that preparations are underway for the construction of underground garages in Skerlićeva and near „Pinki“.



Vesić pointed out that from next year, investors will be obliged to provide 1,7 parking spaces per apartment in the city center. That includes Stari grad, Vračar, Savski Venac and parts of Zvezdara and Palilula.