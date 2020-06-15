Business & Economy Vucic: 750.000 square meters are being built, shopping mall opening in October VIDEO The President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Hills, Mohamed Alabbar, visited the Belgrade Tower at "Belgrade Waterfront" Source: B92 Monday, June 15, 2020 | 15:48 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ZORAN ZESTIC/ nr

"I am proud of this construction site because 150.000 square meters have already been done, and another 750.000 square meters are being built," the President of Serbia said during the visit.



"The most important thing is that today we have 2.530 workers in one place, on this construction site. That makes Belgrade Waterfront one of the largest construction sites in the world, unique in Eastern Europe," Vucic pointed out.



"I believe that we will open a shopping mall in October. Negotiations with Louis Vuitton are underway and I believe that we can use that chance," President of Serbia said.



"I am happy and proud that we have made one of the most beautiful parts of our capital from a swamp where no one could come near," Vucic said.



He said that the Belgrade Tower will have 41 floors with a lookout and will be, by far, the most visited point in Belgrade, as well as that it will be opened in 15 months, at the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022.



"It will make not only five or six percent of the tourist visit to the city, but maybe 40-50 percent of the visit to Belgrade," he said, adding that it will be the most beautiful place in Belgrade.



"We will have the best hotel, the only one of that category in Europe. St. Regis on the first seven floors, above will be St. Regis residencies, and at the top - restaurants and a summer house," President of Serbia explained.



"We have built beautiful boulevards here, playgrounds for thousands of children, there are garages for all tenants, and we are also arranging Sava Square, which will look fantastic. We are changing the image of the city," he added.



"Belgrade increases the number of tourists by 20-25 percent every year. We still have to invest a lot, especially outside Belgrade," Vucic pointed out.



Yesterday, the Minister of Finance, Sinisa Mali, welcomed the director of the Eagle Hills company, Mohamed Alabbar, and walked with him along the "Belgrade Waterfront" promenade.