Business & Economy "From Belgrade to Novi Pazar in two hours and 20 minutes" VIDEO Today, the President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic pays a visit to Novi Pazar Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 14:08

Vucic visited the works on the construction of the Novi Pazar-Tutin road.



"We gave 4 million euros for the first phase. The construction works are starting and will not stop," he said.



He stated that different roads have been neglected for decades and that part of that has started to change.



"This route is of crucial importance along the Pazar-Sjenica road, where 43 kilometers remain, it will cost us 12 million euros," he said.



"All roads must be ready by the first snow, and here the snow comes early. That's not all, we want to do water supply and sewerage, so that people can see how much we care for them. We will also rehabilitate the Raska-Pazar road, it will be around 530 million dinars, and Belgrade will be reached from Novi Pazar in 2 hours and 20 minutes", President Vucic said.



Vucic told the contractor, the Turkish Tasjapi company, to speed up the works.



Earlier in the day, he visited the works on the construction of the road Karajukica Wells - Rasno, on Pester near Sjenica.



Vucic said that he had never gone that way before. "I didn't know how beautiful it is here and how many good people live here, and to what extent we had neglected this region", he said.



"I came here to say we will build roads here and everything you never dreamed of," he promised. The President pointed out that the Novi Pazar hospital is much better equipped today than before and stated that roads will be built, water supply, sewerage will be renovated...



"We will work on the road Novi Pazar - Ribarice, it will be 24 kilometers long, costing us 530 million dinars," he said.



He stated that the Novi Pazar-Raska road will also be reconstructed.



In the next period, as he said, a contract will be signed for the construction of the highway from Pozega to Brnjica. "It will change everything, it will mean the arrival of companies, investors," he said.



"We have done 90 percent of the road Sjenica - Alinovici, and we will give 12 million euros for that road."



The President said that the construction of the highway will change everything for the people who live here.



"Belgrade and Sarajevo will be close to you, everything will be close to you," Vucic said.



At 12 and 15, the President will also visit the works on the reconstruction of the Novi Pazar - Tutin road.



Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljaljic said that many people wanted to come here today, "we had to ask them not to come".



"No one believed that this would be realized. These are the paths of hope, the paths of life. No part of the country has been neglected. This is a turning point for the life of the people on the Pester weald," he said.