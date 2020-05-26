Business & Economy You haven't received 100 euros yet? Here's what the payout order depends on Until yesterday, 4.26 million citizens applied for financial assistance of 100 euros, and the order of payment depends on the bank in which you have an account. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 13:13 Tweet Share

The order of payment depends on the bank where you have an account, and there is a way to check if the money has been paid to you.



Everything can be checked in two steps. You need to visit the site: https://idp.trezor.gov.rs/validate-account. There is an option "Check the status of the application", where you need to enter your data and you will immediately see if the money is on your account or not.



One-time authorization remains for these 100 euros, and if someone cannot withdraw money, he can authorize another person without notarization, only with the ID card of the person who has the right to help and the one who raises money.



Yesterday, the payment of financial aid in the amount of 100 euros in dinar equivalent began for all citizens who applied by phone or through the website.



Money will be paid into the accounts of about half a million citizens every day, and with that dynamics, it is expected that all payments for those who applied for assistance will be completed by June 1 or 2.