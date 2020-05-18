Business & Economy 3.6 million citizens applied for 100 euros: Here's when the first payments start Assistant Minister of Finance Ana Jovic stated that the payment of 100 euros to adult citizens who applied for help, will start successively from May 25. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 18, 2020 | 12:42 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphoto, mitay20

Jovic says that the payment of the aid of 100 euros to the pensioners is planned to be completed by Wednesday, and to the users of social assistance by Thursday, she told RTS.



For the weekend, the payment of 100 euros to pensioners began, who receive their income through the Postal Savings Bank, and it is about 950.000 pensioners.



As for the other adult citizens who applied for help, the payment will start on May 25, successively, Jovic announced.



Since May 13, when the registration site started working, until today, at eight o'clock, 3.640.000 citizens have registered, Jovic says and notes that 40.000 people have registered through the call center.



The Assistant Minister of Finance reiterates that citizens can apply for assistance until June 5.