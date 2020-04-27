Business & Economy From May 1, the government may allow flights from Serbia's airport International air traffic might work from May 1 Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, April 27, 2020 | 13:45 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, dell640

From May 1 this year, depending on the epidemiological situation, the Government of Serbia may take a decision to mitigate the measures, that is, allow the activity of transporting passengers in international air traffic from the airport in Serbia.



It should happen under condition that all preventive measures relating to the prevention of the spread of infectious disease COVID-19 be applied, the amended regulation published in the Official Gazette states.



Specifically, measures to ensure the safety of employees and the safety of service users include the mandatory disinfection of all airport premises, equipment, mobile phones, disinfection of vehicles.



It also includes the mandatory use of protective equipment, i.e. masks and gloves and mandatory temperature measurement for all passengers on all flights, both arriving and departing.