Business & Economy Mali: 5.1 billion to ecomony, 100 Euros to all adult citizens VIDEO A full program of measures to help the Serbian economy affected by the effects of the coronavirus epidemic is worth 5.1 billion euros, Minister Sinisa Mali said Source: Tanjug Tuesday, March 31, 2020 | 17:35 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos/AndreyPopov

Minister of Finance said that entrepreneurs and workers of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will be paid the first minimum wage in the middle of May

"The program of economic measures to support the economy was supposed to be presented by President Aleksandar Vucic, but he is not feeling well today," Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said at the start of the presentation of a package of measures for the economy affected by the coronavirus pandemic.



"We have been working on this program for the past ten days, but we did not want to go out quickly with the program, we waited to see the consequences of the crisis as well as how other countries react and how their measures work," said Mali.



"The measures have two goals: preserving employment and other forms of assistance to the companies most affected by the crisis," the finance minister said.



"These measures are not the first to be adopted by the Government and the NBS (National Bank of Serbia). Two weeks ago, we introduced a decision to increase salaries for health care workers, as well as one-off assistance to pensioners", Mali said, adding that the NBS also made a decision on moratoriums on loans and financial leasing for 90 days.



"This crisis is not triggered in Serbia, this is a global crisis, which is faced by almost every country in the world. Serbia, in relation to a large number of countries, is waiting for this crisis and struggling with an economic crisis. We have stable public finances and we have sufficient funds. The biggest burden of the crisis will be borne by the state, so that the economy goes through with as few consequences as possible", Mali said.



He said that a few years ago, Serbia was on the verge of bankruptcy, but then Aleksandar Vucic initiated measures that allowed us to have money on our disposal today, to help the economy and help employees when that assistance is most needed.



The package of measures is worth 5.1 billion euros, which is, according to Mali, half of our annual budget, or 11 percent of GDP.



"The biggest demand of the private sector was to defer payment of taxes and contributions, which is what we did, we will help private employers to pay the minimum wage to their workers, so that we also satisfied their needs", Mali said.



The Minister of Finance said that entrepreneurs and workers of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises will be paid their first minimum wage in the middle of May. He added that the second and third minimum wages would then be paid in the next two months.



"We want to avoid the abuse that, when we pay it all at once, they get that money and then lay off the workers", Mali explained. He adds that this ensures continuity of payment and gives workers security to have means to live out of.



Asked if the money for small and medium-sized enterprises would be paid into the account of employees or companies, Mali said: "Both ways. That money goes to the employees of those companies, and how it will be paid, you will probably see through a special account that would then distribute that money to each employee from that company".



This package is a result of the tough measures we have implemented in recent years, saving and investing or repaying old debts, so we are approaching this package as we have enough resources to do so, while public debt will not exceed 60 GDP at any time, he said and added that this would shorten the time to get the economy back on track after the crisis. According to him, the government is determined that there is no reduction in salaries and layoffs in the public sector, as well as a reduction in pensions, and the government will strive to honor all obligations to Serbian business entities.



"This crisis will end one day, and with this package, we will help our economy to get back on its feet as soon as possible," Mali said.



He especially thanked President Vucic and pointed out that if he had not carried out the reforms in 2014, we would not have been able to provide this much assistance to the economy today.



"Stay home, protect the health of both yourself and your loved ones, and with this money and support, we will end up even stronger and better off," Mali concluded.

Cadez: The package keeps the backbone of the economy

President of the Serbian Chamber of Commerce, Marko Cadez, said the package responds to 90 percent of the proposal. "The economy is calling, businesses are calling, people are having problems, and this package is something that keeps the backbone of the economy," Cadez said. "You cannot solve this crisis by the billions you will pump into markets because markets do not exist right now, they must first return to function", Cadez concluded.



The Program of Economic Measures to reduce the negative effects caused by the Covid-19 virus pandemic and support to the Serbian economy includes the following measures:



- Postponement of payment of payroll taxes and contributions to the private sector, during a state of emergency, with a subsequent repayment of liabilities incurred in installments beginning at the earliest in 2021;



- delaying payment of income tax advance payments in the second quarter;



- exempting donors from the obligation to pay VAT.



It also envisages direct assistance to flat-rate entrepreneurs who pay taxes on real income, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the private sector - payment of aid at the minimum (during the state of emergency - three minimum wages), as well as direct assistance to private sector companies - payment of 50% of the net minimum wage (during a state of emergency) for employees who have been terminated by a decision (Articles 116 and 117 of the Labor Law)



Measures to preserve liquidity in the private sector are also included in the Program of financial support to the economy in the conditions of the crisis of the Development Fund of the Republic of Serbia; providing necessary guarantees to support the economy in the conditions of the Covid-19 crisis; a moratorium on dividend payments by the end of the year, except for Public Enterprises; fiscal stimulus - direct assistance to all adult citizens.



The overall estimated effect of the measures amounts to RSD 608.3 billion (EUR 5.178 billion).