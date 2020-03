Business & Economy Another Air Serbia plane flew to China for help Another Air Serbia plane, the Airbus A320, flew to Shanghai for a second round of aid Source: B92 Saturday, March 21, 2020 | 09:44 Tweet Share Foto: Er Srbija

The first Serbian national airline to fly to China, the Airbus A330, is already returning from that country and bringing in doctors and medical help. The plane arrives in Serbia at 7.30 pm.

Foto: Er Srbija

The second plane to China departed this morning at 6.15 am.