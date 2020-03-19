Business & Economy Nikola Tesla Airport: Flights are canceled Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade will not be closed at the time of the emergency due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus Source: B92, Tanjug Thursday, March 19, 2020 | 11:45 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, Koca Sulejmanovic

However, based on the decision of the Serbian Government of March 19, 2020, all commercial international flights to and from Nikola Tesla Airport will be suspended at 12 noon, according to a statement from the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.



The international border crossing at Nikola Tesla Airport will be temporarily closed by a decision of the Serbian Government from March 19, 2020. Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade remains open for all humanitarian flights and cargo traffic, while Serbia's airspace remains open for all flights. Passengers are advised to contact the airline for more detailed information on how to exercise their rights.



President of the Republic, Aleksandar Vucic, and Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, will consider closing the borders for passenger traffic.



Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic, speaking for the morning program of Prva TV, said that these measures would be considered today and added that he would be able to land at the airport in the capital only with the special permission of the Serbian Government.



He specified that it would be possible to land aircraft carrying experts, which could help our country.



"All the appeals we have sent have failed, over 70.000 people have managed to enter Serbia in the last three, four days and risk the safety of Serbian citizens," he said, adding that it is a job of police to monitor whether those people respect self-isolation measures, which is rather hard and difficult.