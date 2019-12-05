Business & Economy Post office strike disrupted: Low-wage workers will receive the highest pay increases Suspension of work at the Serbian Post Office will be cut short as representatives of the workers, Post Office and the Serbian Government reached the agreement Source: RTS Friday, December 13, 2019 | 09:54 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, pablonis

RTS unofficially learns that penalties will be lifted, none of the workers will be suspended and there will be no reprimand.



The lowest paid workers should receive the highest pay increases, we find out unofficially.



Part of Post Office employees stopped working, commencing strike nine days ago, demanding wages in the range of national average.