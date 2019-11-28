Business & Economy Serbian Parliament adopts budget for 2020 Serbian Parliament adopted today a budget for 2020 that anticipates wage and pension increases Source: Tanjug Thursday, November 28, 2019 | 09:53 Tweet Share Foto: Epa, Koca Sulejmanovic

The budget also foresees record allocations for capital investment that will stimulate further GDP growth.



The budget foresees total revenues of RSD 1,314.5 billion and expenditures of RSD 1,334.7 billion, which implies a deficit of RSD 20.2 billion, or 0.3 percent of GDP.



For the next year, the projected real growth of the economy is four percent. This budget completes the process of consolidating public finances and marks the beginning of development, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and Finance Minister Sinisa Mali said during a keynote debate.