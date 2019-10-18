Business & Economy CarGo: The EU's reaction to the violation of competition in Serbia soon to come Aleksandar Vucic, Chairman of the CarGo Citizens Association, said European Commission reaction due to serious competition violations in Serbia is expected soon Source: B92 Friday, October 18, 2019 | 10:52 Tweet Share Foto: CarGo

According to this association, Vucic says the European Commission will check the compliance of the Law on Carriage of Passengers with EU legislation for serious violations of competition in Serbia, especially after the blockade of Belgrade.



Vucic added that CarGo had informed numerous EU representatives about a serious infringement of competition in Serbia in the transportation market, including the EU delegation in Belgrade, EU Ambassador to Serbia, Sem Fabrizi, as well as representatives in Brussels in charge of Serbia, like Catherine Wendt, Head of unit for Serbia in the European Commission's Directorate General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations. The letter was also addressed to the European Commissioner for Transport, Violeta Bulc, it is said in a statement.



"Given that Minister Zorana Mihajlovic did not provide the information requested by the European Delegation, we will personally provide all the necessary documentation to the representatives of the European Commission. They need to know the truth. Just as citizens need to know that Serbia's European path is endangered because of a clear violation of the Constitution and the Stabilization and Association Agreement", Vucic concluded.



While awaiting reaction from the EU representatives, Vucic emphasized that in addition to the law and legal documentation, CarGo is preparing footage and evidence for the assaults and seizures of CarGo vehicles.



On behalf of the 750,000 members of CarGo, Vucic thanked EU representatives for closely monitoring the situation and its current development, it was announced in the statement of this association.