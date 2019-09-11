Business & Economy CBS International and Cushman & Wakefield proclaimed the best in real estate market The international partners, CBS International and the Cushman & Wakefield Group, triumphed in all categories in the selection of the Euromoney publication Source: PR Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 16:13 Tweet Share FOTO: Promo

CBS International triumphed in this year’s selection as the most successful company in its segment, winning the first place in all four categories:



- Top Real Estate Advisor Overall



- Top Valuation Consultant



- Top Agency/Letting



- Top Research Consultant



Especially interesting is the fact that this year's worldwide winner, in the same categories, is the Cushman & Wakefield Group, CBS International global partner. This is yet another confirmation that international partners have combined local and global domination and crowned their perfect business cooperation in the best possible way.



The prominent international financial publication, the Euromoney magazine, for the 15th consecutive year has been organizing a vote in which readers, representatives of the top management of global corporations, financial institutions and reputable companies from more than 75 countries select the best consultants, investors and institutions in the local and global markets.



"I am proud that our company is the partner of the largest international and domestic clients in the realization of their important projects, so I see this award as a recognition of our continual efforts throughout the years to fulfil every request in a professional and dedicated manner. We are one of the few teams where the entire management has been working together for more than a decade. Thus the award confirms again the idea that everything is about people and a strong team spirit, and also clearly points us towards the path we will further continue to develop as our focus", said Dragan Radulović, Regional Managing Director of CBS International, which, in addition to Serbia, has also been improving its successful operations every year in the markets of Croatia, Montenegro and North Macedonia.

About Euromoney:

Euromoney magazine was created in 1969 to cover the re-emergence of the international cross-border capital markets. The Euromarket, after which the magazine is named, is the predecessor to today's mainstream global capital markets. Euromoney reported on, and championed, this market and its growth, in the process becoming the prime magazine of the wholesale financial world, its institutions and its users. Euromoney Excellence Awards are traditionally granted to financial institutions which demonstrated the highest level of service quality, innovation and expertise in their work with clients.

About CBS International:

The largest real estate services firm in Serbia (in terms of revenue for nine years, including 2018, source: SBRA), CBS International is a member of Cushman & Wakefield Group, one of the biggest real estate services firm, with 51,000 employees in more than 70 countries. As the regional leader, CBS International entered its second decade in the real estate market in Serbia with a flawless results, covering a wide range of integrated services: office agency, retail agency, residential sales and lease agency, industrial & land agency, valuation & development advisory, capital markets, market research, project management, property and facilities management, marketing. For more information, please visit: www.cw-cbs.rs / www.cushmanwakefield.com