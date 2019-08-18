Business & Economy 0

Natural disasters caused by men cost $44 billions

Zurich- In the first 6 months of 2019, natural disaster losses caused by men, cost 44 billions of dollars (39,7 billions of euros).

Source: Beta
EPA. DRAGAN KARADAREVIC
This was announced by Swiss company for reinsurance, Swiss Re.

At that time, at least 5000 people lost their lives to natural disasters. Insurance companies covered up $19 millions, since only 42% of total losses were insured.

The damage of $40 billions has been made in natural disasters, while men is responsible for the remaining damage in the amount of $4 billions.

