Business & Economy Natural disasters caused by men cost $44 billions Zurich- In the first 6 months of 2019, natural disaster losses caused by men, cost 44 billions of dollars (39,7 billions of euros). Source: Beta Sunday, August 18, 2019 | 10:52

This was announced by Swiss company for reinsurance, Swiss Re.

At that time, at least 5000 people lost their lives to natural disasters. Insurance companies covered up $19 millions, since only 42% of total losses were insured.



The damage of $40 billions has been made in natural disasters, while men is responsible for the remaining damage in the amount of $4 billions.