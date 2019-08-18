Natural disasters caused by men cost $44 billions
Zurich- In the first 6 months of 2019, natural disaster losses caused by men, cost 44 billions of dollars (39,7 billions of euros).Source: Beta
This was announced by Swiss company for reinsurance, Swiss Re.
At that time, at least 5000 people lost their lives to natural disasters. Insurance companies covered up $19 millions, since only 42% of total losses were insured.
The damage of $40 billions has been made in natural disasters, while men is responsible for the remaining damage in the amount of $4 billions.