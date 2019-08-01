Business & Economy Faster to the sea: High way through the heart of Serbia opens on August 18 Obrenovac-Cacak Highway section will open on August 18, finalizing Eastern fork of Corridor 10 in the fall, Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic announced Source: Tanjug Thursday, August 1, 2019 | 17:53 Tweet Share Foto: Depositphotos, rasica

"103 kilometers long highway section will be released for traffic on August 18, from Obrenovac to Cacak. Corridor 11 is highly significant for our citizens, as we will finally bypass the Ibar Highway, providing a much safer road to our citizens", Minister Mihajlovic said for Happy TV, the Ministry reports.



She pointed out that highway section from Surcin to Obrenovac will be finalized in December, total 120 km long route within Corridor 11.



"We prepare contract for the construction of road section New Belgrade - Surcin, that would connect with Corridor 11, meaning that in two years, we would drive via highway from New Belgrade all the way to Cacak", Mihajlovic said, adding that until the fall, highway towards Bulgaria will be completed, finalizing Corridor 10 throughout Serbia. She said that investment into infrastructure is important for the country's development and that Serbia will start the construction of the five new highways next year.



"We had already started working on the section Preljina-Pozega, important for the connection with Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina, while we adopted lex specialis for Moravian Corridor which is particularly important for Serbia's internal traffic", Minister Mihajlovic noted.



She added that the construction of highway Ruma-Sabac-Loznica is underway, while next year, the first part of the road of highway Nis-Merdare route will be implemented, while in the course of the last four years, more than 300 km of highways were constructed.



Speaking about extensive waits on the border crossings, Serbian Construction and Infrastructure Minister Zorana Mihajlovic stated that Serbia launches a new project in order to make joint controls on the borders with Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia and Hungary, at the same checkpoint, replacing double checkpoints that are now in effect, Mihajlovic concluded.