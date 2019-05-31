Business & Economy South Korean low-cost airline will not fly to Belgrade after all Jin Air, South Korean low-cost airline, cancelled all plans for flying from Seul to Serbian capital in 2020 Source: www.exyuaviation.com Tuesday, July 2, 2019 | 17:05 Tweet Share FOTO: Epa, GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

This happened a year later compared to the time when they announced how they plan to connect the two cities in such a way.



Company's spokesperson had stated that currently they have no plans for introducing flights to Belgrade, which called off the announcements of general manager of this airline, Jung-ho Choi, that the flights from and to Bucharest and Belgrade will be launched in 2020, it is said on portal EX YU AVIATION NEWS.



Low-cost airline that launched long-term operations in December 2015, is one of the branches of Hanjin, holding company that also manages national airline company Korean Air.



Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation in the Government of South Korea Suh Hoon-Taik stated on previous occasions:



"There is interest on both sides for establishing regular flights between Korea and Serbia, and we will make a case study confirming the volume of demand. The precondition for the flights is signing of the Agreement on air traffic, concluded with Serbia in 2016", he added.



During the first five months in 2019, only 1.668 tourists from Korea visited Serbia, which represents downfall amounting to 21 percent compared to the same period last year.



Overall, 5.114 Korean citizens had entered Serbia in 2018.