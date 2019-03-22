Business & Economy 0

P&O Ports Dubai bids to buy Port of Novi Sad

The UAE-based company P&O Ports Dubai has offered 7.99 million euros for the Port of Novi Sad.

Source: Tanjug
(Thinkstock)
The company was the sole bidder, and the documentation submitted was deemed to comply with tender requirements, Tanjug is reporting on Friday.

The Ministry of Finance launched a second tender to privatize the port last December and the starting price was 7.99 million euros.

The port has a 150-strong workforce and a transshipment volume of one million tons a year while its capacities exceed 2.5 million tons.

It is the only remaining government-owned port in Serbia.

