Business & Economy P&O Ports Dubai bids to buy Port of Novi Sad The UAE-based company P&O Ports Dubai has offered 7.99 million euros for the Port of Novi Sad. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 22, 2019 | 14:27

The company was the sole bidder, and the documentation submitted was deemed to comply with tender requirements, Tanjug is reporting on Friday.

The Ministry of Finance launched a second tender to privatize the port last December and the starting price was 7.99 million euros.



The port has a 150-strong workforce and a transshipment volume of one million tons a year while its capacities exceed 2.5 million tons.



It is the only remaining government-owned port in Serbia.