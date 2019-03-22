Business & Economy Serbia and France to be connected by new flight routes Air France will introduce daily flights from Paris to Belgrade in April and ASL Airlines will fly on the route two times a week from June. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 22, 2019 | 09:16 Tweet Share (Depostitphotos)

The National Tourism Organisttion of Serbia announced in a statement Thursday, Tanjug agency reported.

This will come in addition to existing Air Serbia and Wizz Air flights.



Air Serbia will also launch seasonal flights to Nice, with Wizz Air to offer flights from Belgrade to Lyon, France's second-largest city, from June.



A growing number of French tourists in Serbia is definitely a factor as it has nearly doubled since 2011 and the positive trend is also continuing this year, the statement said.



According to figures released by the Serbian national statistical office, the number of French tourists in Serbia was 18 percent higher in 2018 than in the previous year.