Business & Economy Chinese provide guarantees - "Ikarbus to be Serbia's pride" The day before yesterday, something happened that guarantees that Ikarbus will be Serbia's pride, says Dragan Stevanovic. Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 14:46

Stefanovic, state secretary in the Ministry of Economy, spoke for Prva TV on Thursday.

"We entered into a partnership with China's Lanzhou Guangdong New Energy Automobile (LGNEA)earlier, and two days ago they settled all their obligations to the bank two days ago and bought out (financial) claims," Stevanovic said.



According to him, the Chinese company has thus qualified, i.e., has fulfilled all the conditions to become the majority owner of bus manufacturer Ikarbus, and then also "to start working on its big plans for that company."



