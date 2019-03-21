Business & Economy Press: Vucic's battle for Volkswagen Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has launched on what might prove to be a decisive battle for bringing Volkswagen to Serbia, Belgrade press is reporting. Source: Tanjug Thursday, March 21, 2019 | 13:40 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration)

Vucic was in Hanover, Germany on Wednesday where he with the minister president of the German state of Lower Saxony, which has a 21 percent stake in the world's largest car manufacturer.

Vecernje Novosti daily is reporting, citing unofficial sources, that Vucic also met with Volkswagen representatives in Wolfsburg, whom he "pleaded with to come to Serbia, citing business advantages and good foundations for selling vehicles on many markets worldwide."