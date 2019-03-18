Business & Economy Talks with Volkswagen "possibly this week" President Aleksandar Vucic says the protests in Belgrade were sending a bad message in terms of the fight for a major Volkswagen investment. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 18, 2019 | 14:15 Tweet Share (Getty Image, file, illustration)

But, according to Vucic, he would continue to fight and possibly have contacts with the company this week.

"They (opposition) are working directly against Serbia's interests and investments. These are horrible messages to everyone, to investors, but we will continue to fight," he said on Pink TV, Tanjg reported on Monday.



Serbia is still a stronger, more stable, more powerful and better country for Volkswagen than all the friendly countries interested in that investment - Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria and another country, he said.



Vucic stressed that a total of five countries are fighting for a Volkswagen plant.



"I may have contacts with them (Volkswagen) as early as by the end of next week, and then we will see," Vucic said.