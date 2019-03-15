Russians to turn off gas tap to Balkans via Ukraine in 2020
Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin has announced that Russian gas deliveries to Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline will start in 2020.Source: Tanjug
In a post on Twitter, the diplomat also said that starting in 2020, gas deliveries via the Trans-Balkan Corridor, going through Ukraine, would cease.
"Serbia will be receiving not only uninterrupted supplies of gas for a favorable price, as is the case now, but also significant income from transit (fees)," Chepurin wrote, Sputnik is reporting.
The Russian ambassador's tweet in Serbian:
Од 2020. године ће се прекинути испоруке гаса Трансбалканским коридором преко Украјине. Истовремено ће прорадити оба крака “Турског тока”. Србија ће непрекидно добијати не само гас по повољној цени, као и сада, већ и знатне приходе од транзита.— Александр Чепурин (@AVChepurin) March 14, 2019