Business & Economy Russians to turn off gas tap to Balkans via Ukraine in 2020 Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin has announced that Russian gas deliveries to Serbia via the TurkStream pipeline will start in 2020. Source: Tanjug Friday, March 15, 2019 | 12:14

In a post on Twitter, the diplomat also said that starting in 2020, gas deliveries via the Trans-Balkan Corridor, going through Ukraine, would cease.

"Serbia will be receiving not only uninterrupted supplies of gas for a favorable price, as is the case now, but also significant income from transit (fees)," Chepurin wrote, Sputnik is reporting.



The Russian ambassador's tweet in Serbian: