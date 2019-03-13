Business & Economy Belgrade-Sarajevo highway works to start in June Zorana Mihajlovic on Tuesday met with the investor, the designer and the contractor in a project to build a Belgrade-Sarajevo highway. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 13:07 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

They discussed the start of works on the Sremska Raca-Kuzmin section in Serbia, slated for June this year, Tanjug reported.

"The construction of a Belgrade-Sarajevo MW is important not only for Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina, but for the entire region as well. Our strategic goal is to connect with the region, which, along with economic and political stability and infrastructure development, also means better life for our citizens," the Serbian minister of infrastructure, transport, and construction said.



Mihajlovic is quoted as adding that she was" expecting the relevant documentation to be prepared in time for works on the Sremska Raca-Kuzmin section to begin in June."



A commercial contract on a detailed regulation plan, design and construction of the highway's sections was signed by the Serbian government, the public enterprise Roads of Serbia (Putevi Srbije) and the Turkish construction company Tasyapi on December 19, Tanjug said.