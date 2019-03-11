Business & Economy Finance minister receives Bank of China CEO Serbian Finance Minister Sinisa Mali on Friday met with new Bank of China Serbia CEO Wang Lei. Source: Tanjug Monday, March 11, 2019 | 13:24 Tweet Share

Tanjug is reporting that they discussed the numerous Chinese investments in Serbia and further cooperation with the financial institution.

Welcoming Wang, Mali wished him much success in his future work and noted Serbia was a sincere friend of China, expressing the hope the Bank of China would operate in Serbia as much and as efficiently as possible, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.



Wang said the bank would back further development of Serbia and laid out proposals on how to make further cooperation even more constructive.



He said Bank of China Serbia should become a regional centre for this part of Europe and Mali said it was important that Chinese investors recognized the Serbian market as open to the Chinese economy.