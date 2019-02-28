Business & Economy Turks to open new factory employing 2,500 workers Turkish Ambassador Tanju Biglic has announced that a new Turkish factory will be opened in Serbia soon. Source: B92 Thursday, February 28, 2019 | 13:45 Tweet Share

At the opening of the Textile Fair, Biglic said that during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit (in May) a Turkish investor would open a new textile plant in Kraljevo, that will employ 2,500 people.

He also said that Turkish investors in the textile industry already employ 5,000 people. Their investments in Serbia, according to him, have reached EUR 250 million.



In 2018, trade between Serbia and Turkey reached USD 1.2 billion - 50 million in the textile sector, which represents 12 percent growth.