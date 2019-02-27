Business & Economy Serbia top new destination of interest to Chinese tourists Serbia has become the top new and specific destination of interest to Chinese tourists. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 09:48 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This is according to Tanjug, citing a survey carried out by CTrip, China's largest online tour operator, and the travel website and search engine Skyscanner.

With an incredible 67.7 percent surge in popularity, Serbia has leapfrogged destinations such as Turkey and Portugal, the National Tourism Organization of Serbia said in a statement.



Unsurprisingly, Asian destinations such as Singapore, Tokyo and Bangkok maintained a trend of popularity among Chinese tourists, the survey results also showed.