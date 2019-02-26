Business & Economy Average net wage in December equaled EUR 443 The net average monthly salary in Serbia was RSD 52,372 (some EUR 443) in December 2018. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, February 26, 2019 | 16:46 Tweet Share Serbian 100 dinar (RSD) notes (Thinkstock)

This is 7.4 percent in nominal terms and 5.3 percent in more real terms compared to the same month of the previous year, the Serbian national statistical office RZS said in a statement carried by Tanjug.

The average gross salary was RSD 72,167 (some EUR 610) - 6.5 and 4.4 percent up in nominal and real terms, respectively.



The median net salary in December was RSD 39,623 dinars (some EUR 335) meaning that 50 percent of the employed population in Serbia received salaries up to that amount.