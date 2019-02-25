Business & Economy Foreign companies account for over half of Serbia's exports 3 percent of Serbian businesses are majority-owned by foreign companies and generate 20 percent of added value. Source: Tanjug Monday, February 25, 2019 | 16:50 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This accounts for over 50 percent of the country's exports and nearly half of the total retail revenues, according to figures released by the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PKS).

Most of the foreign companies operate in the banking, automotive and auto parts sectors and their presence in the mining sector is increasing, Bojan Stanic, head of the PKS Analytics and Services Department, has told Tanjug.



With under 50 percent of the total revenues in the retail market, foreign companies occupy over 55 percent of outlet spaces in Serbia.



The retail market has seen a revenue growth in the past years, with domestic commercial outlets and small shops as the dominant factors.



Delhaize and Mercator - a Slovenian company that is a part of Croatia's troubled food concern Agrokor - remain major players, the PKS said.