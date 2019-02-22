Business & Economy Serbia wants to boost tourism revenue to USD 1.7 billion Serbia's net foreign exchange revenue from tourism was 1.5 billion US dollars in 2018 and 1.7 billion is the goal for this year. Source: Tanjug Friday, February 22, 2019 | 09:42 Tweet Share (Beoinfo)

Serbian Deputy PM and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic said this as the International Tourism Fair opened in Belgrade on Thursday, Tanjug is reporting.

Ljajic said 2018 had been a record year for Serbian tourism and that the result had been achieved two years earlier than planned according to the Tourism Development Strategy.



"We did not make a pessimistic forecast when we were working on the strategy. The result was achieved thanks to the fact tourism is recognized not only as entertainment and recreation but as something governments recognise as an industry contributing to the economic recovery of countries," Ljajic said.



The partner country at this year's Tourism Fair is Bulgaria.