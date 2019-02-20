Business & Economy Macroeconomic conditions see "major improvement" Macroeconomic conditions in Serbia have seen a major improvement over the past three years, says an IMF official Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 12:09 Tweet Share (File)

Maintaining the macroeconomic stability and fully implementing the reforms required to tackle the basic structural deficiencies of the Serbian economy will be the main challenge for the economic policy, says Sebastian Sosa, head of the IMF Office in Serbia.

Full implementation of the structural reform plan will be crucial for ensuring higher, more sustainable and more inclusive growth in the country, Sosa said ahead of the 26th Kopaonik Business Forum, which will bring together high-profile names including World Bank Country Director for the Western Balkans Linda Van Gelder, International Finance Corporation Regional Manager Thomas Lubeck and EU Director-General for Enlargement Christian Danielsson, who will make his first appearance at the Forum.



The main theme of the Forum, to be held on March 3-6, will be "Serbia Ten Years After The Great Recession: The Imperative Of The Robust Growth."