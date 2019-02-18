Business & Economy Coca-Cola to acquire Bambi in Serbia for EUR 260 million Coca-Cola has launched the process of acquisition of the leading domestic confectionery company Bambi from the Mid Europa Partners fund worth 260 million euros. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, February 18, 2019 | 15:03 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration)

According to the company's announcement, the final agreement will be defined through final harmonization, and the acquisition remains subject to the usual conditions and approvals of the competent authorities, which is why the process itself is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019.

Coca-Cola said that its strategic intention is for this acquisition will enable the company a new development opportunity in Serbia and the region, as well as the possibility of expanding into complementary product categories.



Coca-Cola HBC AG Executive Director Zoran Bogdanovic said the acquisition was an exceptional opportunity to create added value for the company, customers and shareholders.



"To our existing portfolio of leading beverage brands, we will add complementary brands that our consumers are very familiar with, as well as innovative skills and know-how. That will additionally strengthen our market relevance and relationship with customers," Bogdanovic said.