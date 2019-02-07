Business & Economy Permit issued to build Serbia's tallest building The Ministry of Construction, Transportation and Infrastructure has issued a building permit for the construction of the Kula Beograd (Tower Belgrade) building. Source: Beta Thursday, February 7, 2019 | 12:36 Tweet Share The Belgrade Waterfront construction site (Thinkstock)

The building, a part of the Belgrade Waterfront project, will be Serbia's tallest at 168 meters.

The value of the investment - the construction of a 40-floor, 47,500 square meter building - is RSD 12 billion (about EUR 100 million).



The Kula Beograd project includes, among other things, a five-star hotel, a recreational and sports area, and an observation deck at the top, with a panoramic view of 360 degrees.



The ground floor will have a restaurant and face the Sava (River) Promenade, while a pedestrian bridge will connect the building to the Belgrade Waterfront Gallery shopping center.