Business & Economy Fintel to build largest wind park in Europe in Serbia Fintel Energija AD has decided to launch the construction of Europe's largest wind power plant, Maestrale Ring, in Serbia's Vojvodina province, Source: Tanjug Wednesday, February 6, 2019 | 12:14

The company has announced this in a statement carried by Tanjug.

The company's board of directors has decided to launch ambitious projects to build new wind parks, including a project to develop the largest wind park on the European continent, the statement said.



Fintel Energija CEO Tiziano Giovanetti announced the projects would make Serbia one of the quickest countries to join the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.



Fintel Energija has established new SPVs to develop projects to build wind power plants - Lipar (10 MW), Lipar 2 (10 MW) and Maestrale Ring (572 MW).



Giovanetti said the Maestrale Ring project would be the largest land-based wind power plant under construction on the European continent.