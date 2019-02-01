Business & Economy Bulgarians greenlight TurkStream pipeline construction The Bulgarian company Bulgartransgaz has made a final decision to invest in a project to build the TurkStream gas pipeline. Source: B92, Tanjug Friday, February 1, 2019 | 09:23 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The pipeline ill transport Russian gas from Bulgaria's border with Turkey to Serbia, Tanjug reported, citing Reuters.

The decision was made after Bulgartransgaz received binding offers from three companies - including Russia's Gazprom - for an expansion of the Bulgarian gas transport system.



"We have very good news. The economic test for a project to expand the gas network has been successfully completed," Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Temenushka Petkova said in the country's parliament.



The SeeNews portal reported the project to expand the network was worth 1.4 bln euros and the Bulgarian daily Dnevnik quoted Petkova as saying transit fees from the new gas pipeline would exceed 184 mln euros a year.



Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said last Saturday that construction of TurkStream through Serbia, from Russia via Bulgaria, would start "in the next couple of weeks, maybe even days."