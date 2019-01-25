Business & Economy Results of Inflation Expectations Survey for December According to the December survey results, short- and medium-term inflation expectations of the financial and corporate sectors remained anchored. Source: nbs.rs Friday, January 25, 2019 | 11:33 Tweet Share NBS (Tanjug, file)

The continued to move within the target tolerance band (3±1.5%), the central bank (NBS) has announced.

The financial sector expects that inflation will stand at 2.5% in December 2019, while the corporate sector expects inflation to be somewhat lower (2.2%).



Medium-term inflation expectations (for December 2020) of the financial sector remained unchanged relative to November 2018, standing at the NBS target midpoint (3.0%), while inflation expectations of corporates edged down to 2.3%.



Anchored inflation expectations enhance the efficiency of monetary policy in maintaining low, stable and predictable inflation in the medium run, which is one of the necessary preconditions of sustainable economic growth.



For the purpose of transparent communication with the public, since May 2015 the NBS has been publishing regular monthly reports on inflation expectations of the financial sector, corporate sector, trade unions and households.