Business & Economy Serbian section of TurkStream by end of 2019 Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has said construction of a Serbian section of the TurkStream gas pipeline should be completed by the end of 2019, Tass reported. Source: Tanjug Friday, January 18, 2019 | 13:37 Tweet Share Miller (R) is seen in Belgrade on Thursday with presidents Putin and Vucic

In an interview to the television channel Russia-1, he said the section would be 403 km long, running from the Serbian-Bulgarian border to the Serbian-Hungarian border.



Asked when the construction of the section would begin, Miller responded: "Literally any day now," the Russian news agency reported.



Within the framework of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Belgrade on Thursday, Gazprom Export and Srbijagas signed an MoU on development of a project to expand Serbia's Banatski Dvor underground gas storage facility.