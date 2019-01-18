Business & Economy EBRD invests EUR 395mn in Serbia in 2018 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has invested an additional EUR 395 million in 18 new projects in Serbia in 2018. Source: Beta Friday, January 18, 2019 | 11:35 Tweet Share (ebrd.com)

This makes the bank's total investments in Serbia since 2001 exceed five billion euros, Beta reported, citing a press release.

With the aim of boosting the private sector, the EBRD has directed assets worth almost 200 million euros into credit lines, financing of trade and guarantees to local commercial banks, which will be used for crediting local small and medium enterprises, the statement reads.



Small and medium enterprises in Serbia will thus have easier access to financing, which will help them become more competitive and energy efficient, and which will boost trade.



It was stated that, during 2018, the EBRD mobilized private assets for the first large public-private partnership project the financing of an extensive modernization of the Nikola Tesla Airport in Belgrade, which is the main air traffic hub in the country and the region.



The bank continued its support of the development of traffic connections in Serbia through the loan for Serbia Train, worth EUR 22 million, for the construction of a new railway depot in Zemun.



Aiming to incite the growth of Serbian companies, the bank supported the domestic furniture producer Forma Ideale with EUR 10 million and the agricultural company MK Group with 25 million euros in 2018.