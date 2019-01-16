Business & Economy EU fighting against Serbia or China - PM We have political guarantees Serbia will not be adversely impacted by steel export quotas as that is also what the Stabilization and Association Agreement says. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 16, 2019 | 16:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this on Wednesday, Tanjug is reporting.

Brnabic added that she was not concerned over the (Chinese-owned) Smederevo steel mill and measures to be introduced by the European Commission.



"This is not about the EU fighting against Serbia or China," she noted.



Speaking to reporters, she said she had held a working meeting with EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malstrom in Strasbourg on Tuesday.



"I have talked about this with EC President Jean-Claude Juncker, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn," she said.



"The team working on this is the most serious team and it has produced analyses that we have presented to the EC, and we also have independent studies that analyze our industry relative to the measures proposed. We have done everything to protect Serbia and our steel mill," Brnabic noted.